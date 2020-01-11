Boston police arrested a Brighton man and recovered a loaded handgun after a foot chase near the Jackson Square MBTA station Friday evening, officials said.
Trevon Bell, 23, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday near Lamartine Street and Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.
Officers on patrol noticed a group of men gathered inside an entryway of 277 Centre St., part of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments housing development. When the officers entered the complex, Bell allegedly ran out the back entrance, police said.
Officers stopped Bell after a short chase and found a loaded 45-caliber Glock 21 handgun in his lower left pant leg during a pat frisk. Bell was arrested without incident, police said.
Bell is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, armed career criminal, and trespassing, police said.
