Boston police arrested a Brighton man and recovered a loaded handgun after a foot chase near the Jackson Square MBTA station Friday evening, officials said.

Trevon Bell, 23, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday near Lamartine Street and Centre Street in Jamaica Plain, Boston police said in a statement Saturday.

Officers on patrol noticed a group of men gathered inside an entryway of 277 Centre St., part of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments housing development. When the officers entered the complex, Bell allegedly ran out the back entrance, police said.