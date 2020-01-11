A homicide investigation is underway in Fall River, where a man was found stabbed in the parking lot of a housing complex Saturday morning, the Bristol district attorney’s office said.

Police rushed to the parking lot of the complex at 2000 Bay Road where they found the victim, identified as Jorge Vieira, 25, of Fall River, at about 7:20 a.m., officials said.

Responders performed first aid at the scene before transporting Vieira to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River.