Birthdays: The Amazing Kreskin is 85. Singer William Lee Golden (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 81. Actor Anthony Andrews is 72. Movie director Wayne Wang is 71. Actress Kirstie Alley is 69. Political commentator Rush Limbaugh is 69. Legal affairs blogger Ann Althouse is 69. Writer Walter Mosley is 68. Singer Ricky Van Shelton is 68. Radio-TV personality Howard Stern is 66. Journalist Christiane Amanpour is 62. Actor Oliver Platt is 60. Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is 60. Entrepreneur Jeff Bezos is 56. Rock singer Rob Zombie is 55. Rapper TBird (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 53. Rapper Raekwon (Wu Tang Clan) is 50. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Spice Girls) is 46. Actress Issa Rae is 35. Singer ZAYN is 27. Singer Ella Henderson (TV: ‘‘The X Factor”) is 24.

Today is Sunday, Jan. 12, the 12th day of 2020. There are 354 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1828, the US and Mexico signed a treaty defining the boundary between the countries to be the same as the one established by an 1819 treaty between the US and Spain.

In 1915, the US House of Representatives rejected, 204-174, a proposed constitutional amendment to give women nationwide the right to vote.

In 1932, Hattie W. Caraway became the first woman elected to the US Senate after initially being appointed to serve out her late husband’s term.

In 1948, the US Supreme Court, in Sipuel v. Board of Regents of University of Oklahoma, unanimously ruled that state law schools could not discriminate against applicants on the basis of race.

In 1959, Berry Gordy Jr. founded Motown Records.

In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson said in his State of the Union address that the US military should stay in Vietnam until Communist aggression there was stopped.

In 1969, the New York Jets upset the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III.

Advertisement

In 1971, ‘‘All in the Family’’ premiered on CBS.

In 2000, in a 5-4 decision, the US Supreme Court, in Illinois v. Wardlow, gave police broad authority to stop and question people who run at the sight of an officer.

In 2006, Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish gunman who shot Pope John Paul II in 1981, was released from an Istanbul prison after serving over 25 years.

In 2010, Haiti was struck by a magnitude-7 earthquake.

In 2015, France deployed troops to protect sensitive sites, including Jewish neighborhoods, in the aftermath of terror attacks that killed 17.

Last year, the partial government shutdown extended into a 22nd day, making it the longest such closure in US history.