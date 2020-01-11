The brothers, who are from Clinton, were each charged with breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny under $1,200, larceny from a building, and receiving stolen property under $1,200, O’Connor said in a statement Friday.

Jason Faieta, 36, was apprehended one week after his brother, Brandon Faieta, 33, a former employee of the Concord Cheese Shop, Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor said Saturday.

Concord police on Friday arrested the second of two brothers suspected of stealing $700 in cash from a popular cheese shop two days before Christmas, officials said.

At 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 23, Concord police responded to Concord Cheese Shop on Walden Street after the security alarm was triggered by the back door opening. At the scene, police saw a ladder leading up to a second story window on the back wall of the shop, O’Connor said.

Someone with a key to the building was called to the shop. Police entered and found that $700 in cash had been stolen, O’Connor said.

After an investigation, police identified Brandon Faieta as a suspect and later identified that his brother was allegedly also involved in the break-in, O’Connor said.

Jason Faieta was arraigned in Concord District Court on Friday . He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the cheese shop and any witnesses.

Brandon Faieta, 33, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a cheese shop in Concord with his brother. Concord Police Department

Brandon Faieta was arraigned Monday in Concord District Court. He was released on $200 bail, was ordered to stay away from the business and to have no contact with witnesses, O’Connor said.

Officials at the Concord Cheese Shop could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon.

