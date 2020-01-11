Framingham police are investigating a late night shooting that left two men dead, according to police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Second Street, said Framingham Chief of Police Steven Trask and District Attorney Marian Ryan in a statement released Saturday morning.
“The preliminary investigation suggests this was an isolated incident,” the statement said.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is “open and ongoing,” according to the statement.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.