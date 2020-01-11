One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other one non-life threatening injuries, said Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman.

Two men were shot in Dorchester Saturday night, according to Boston police.

Officers responded to Washington and Normandy streets where the victims were found at about 8:30 p.m., he said.

At around 9:30 p.m., there was still a heavy police presence at the scene. Four police cruisers blocked the entrance to nearby Columbia Road.

Several other officers and police vehicles could be seen near Normandy Street.

One local resident said the wound of gunfire is all too-familiar in the neighborhood.

“It’s almost every day that you hear about something like this,” Ernesto Camacho, who was heading toward his home on nearby Blue Hill Ave. “You can’t even walk outside during the nighttime, or the daytime. It’s crazy.”

