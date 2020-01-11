David Menard, 54, was charged with child pornography and videotaping or electronically surveilling a person nude or partially nude, Chelsmsford police said in a statement Saturday night.

A Waltham man was arrested for allegedly filming a boy who was dressing in a locker room during a wrestling event Saturday at Chelmsford High School, officials said.

A group of coaches had detained Menard and were escorting him out of the building when police arrived around 4:15 p.m., the statement said.

Officials found video evidence on Menard’s phone. Police also confiscated multiple cameras and laptop computers inside the man’s car, the statement said.

Police do not believe Menard had any connection to the wrestling event.

Menard could also face additional charges, officials said.

Menard will appear in Lowell District Court on Monday, police said.

