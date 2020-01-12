But showers likely to persist until about 11 a.m., according to forecasters.

The overnight highest low record for Jan. 11 was also broken, with temperatures bottoming out at 2:54 a.m. at 49 degrees (compared to 45 in 1983), the National Weather Service said.

Boston broke another weather record Sunday morning, reaching 67 degrees just before 3 a.m. and moving above the previous high temperature on Jan. 12 of 61 degrees set on this date in 1913, 1975, and 2017.

Clouds are expected to begin clearing Sunday afternoon, and temperatures will begin to fall, reaching about 57 degrees by 5 p.m., forecasters said.

Stiff winds of about 20 miles per hour and gusts more than twice that are expected throughout the day with a wind advisory in effect until 4 p.m..

The high winds are bringing power outages and affecting travel to the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Just before 9 a.m., 2,807 Eversource customers were without power, almost all on the South Shore and Cape, according to the utility company. On its website, National Grid listed just under 500 customers in the dark, also on the South Shore.

Four steamship authority ferry trips between Martha’s Vineyard and Woods Hole and two trips between Nantucket and Hyannis were canceled Sunday morning, the authority said.

Four Hy-Line Cruises trips to Nantucket were also canceled, and the service would be operating on a “boat to boat basis,” the company said on Twitter.

Temperatures will continue to drop significantly as conditions cool to more seasonable levels for the workweek. The overnight low Sunday into Monday is expected to plummet to 29 degrees, followed by a high near 38 Monday and highs near 42 Tuesday, 50 Wednesday, 42 Thursday, and 29 Friday, forecasters said.

There is a chance of showers returning late Tuesday afternoon and evening, with another bout of precipitation Thursday through Saturday that could bring rain and snow, according to the weather service.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.