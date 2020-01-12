Monday EVENT Envision your vision

Align your plans for 2020 with this vision board workshop hosted by development organization Roxbury Innovation Center. Create a collage of quotes and pictures highlighting your goals for the new year. Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Innovation Center, 2300 Washington St., 2nd floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

BIZ BASH

Back to business

Kick off the new year at this networking event hosted by the Boston Young Professionals Association. Take headshots, learn about job openings, and build your network. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., W Boston, 100 Stuart St., Grand Ballroom, 2nd floor, Boston. $20 to $95. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Find your perfect match

Figure out what you want in a business partner at this networking event hosted by professional organization Startup Boston. Mingle with like-minded people and break into small group discussions. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Workable Inc., 99 High St., 26th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

POWER HOUR

Network and work

Get out of your home or office and work alongside others at this work hour hosted by local female professionals. Support local businesses in the Boston Public Market for breakfast, network, and then enjoy the silent work time. Wednesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

