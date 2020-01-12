It also holds many smaller activities. One takes place Monday , 9 to 11:30 a.m., in Marshfield starting at the North River Wildlife Sanctuary called “Birding by Van.”

One of the nice things about living in suburbia, if you love birds, is that there are avian species aplenty out there and you also have relatively easy access to participatory nature programs run by bird-loving groups such as Mass Audubon. That organization, headquartered in Lincoln, has more than 20 wildlife sanctuaries and nature centers around the state and is constantly organizing programs for people to enjoy birds and other wildlife and the outdoors. It plans large events, such as the “Superbowl of Birding 2020” later this month on Plum Island, the latest iteration of an annual affair that attracts legions of fans.

“Enjoy birding but don’t want to walk long distances?” the publicity material says. “Join Sanctuary Director Sue MacCallum to visit local hot spots by van to see what we can find outside our windows. We will step outside at times for short walks on level ground, but no need for hiking boots!”

Additional sessions are planned by the sanctuary, 2000 Main St., for Feb. 10 and March 9, with preregistration required for all. For more information, visit www.massaudubon.org/northriverprograms.

Also at the sanctuary, Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary naturalist Peter Trull will talk about the satellite tagging process used to record the wanderings of the greater shearwater, a remarkable long-winged seabird, in a program on Saturday, 3 to 4:30 p.m., called “Greater Shearwaters: Wherefore Art Thou?” Mass Audubon says each of the tagged birds was named for one of its sanctuaries.

Environment matters: In Newburyport, the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, hosts a series of four programs beginning on Tuesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., that use segments of the popular environmental film “Tomorrow” to kick off discussion of climate-change issues at the local level.

The film follows four individuals on their journey to find alternative and creative ways of viewing agriculture, economics, energy, and education. Tuesday’s session will focus on agriculture. “If you are concerned about the environment, but not sure what to do, then this series is for you,” says the US Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees the refuge and offers numerous other programs at its visitor center. Visit www.fws.gov/refuge/parker_river.

Films for the family: In Arlington, Belmont, and Cambridge starting Friday through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a nonprofit that promotes cross-cultural understanding through the language of film is holding its 17th annual family festival called “Where Stories Come Alive,” offering some of the world’s best current films for children ages 2-12 as well as participatory animation workshops. Programs take place at the Regent Theatre (7 Medford St., Arlington), Studio Cinema (376 Trapelo Road, Belmont), Brattle Theatre (40 Brattle St., Cambridge), and Belmont Media Center (9 Lexington St.). The festival includes scores of films from more than a dozen countries, many based on children’s books and several making their North American premieres, in English or other languages with subtitles read aloud through headphones. Visit www.belmontworldfilm.org.

Honoring MLK: In Haverhill, Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., holds its annual Shabbat service honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with song and prayer on Friday at 7 p.m. Presented with participation by the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association, it will feature the joint choirs of Temple Emanu-El, Calvary Baptist Church, and Bradford Christian Academy High School, and will be followed by a social hour open to the community. Visit www.templeemanu-el.org.

Also in honor of King, the Halalisa Singers present “Up to the Mountain,” a concert with two performances, the first on Saturday at 8 p.m. at First Parish Arlington, 630 Massachusetts Ave., and the second on Sunday at 3 p.m. at UU Church of Reading, 239 Woburn St. The singers’ website says they are an ensemble dedicated to the performance of music across all cultures and nationalities: “Halalisa is a Zulu word for ‘celebration,’ and in that spirit, the Halalisa repertoire includes African, Latin, American spiritual, gospel, Jewish, folk, and jazz music.” Visit www.halalisa.org.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.