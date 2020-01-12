Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito on Sunday visited the correctional officers who were attacked at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley on Friday, Baker said in a tweet.
“They were badly injured, but able to share their thoughts on what happened,” Baker said in the tweet. “Very grateful they were there for each other.”
@KarynPolito and I just visited with the Correctional Officers who were attacked on Friday and their families. They were badly injured, but able to share their thoughts on what happened. Very grateful they were there for each other.— Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) January 12, 2020
A group of inmates attacked a correctional officer Friday at about 1:15 p.m., setting off chaos, according to previous Globe reporting.
Two other officers were also injured during the attack, and one officer underwent surgery, according to previous reporting.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.
Advertisement