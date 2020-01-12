This year, you will naturally greet situations with a newfound creativity. As a result, many opportunities could appear. If single, you will enjoy meeting many new people. You will broaden your immediate circle of friends. Within this group lies a person who could introduce you to your next heartthrob. If attached, the two of you become more intertwined than ever. You could gain a new addition to your home or family. A deeper commitment becomes likely. VIRGO can be unusually fussy, yet they offer many insightful comments.

Plunge into your work or a project. Your focus will be on achieving results that are not only accurate but also impress the boss. Others admire your precision and ability to come up with novel ideas. Tonight: Do some shopping on the way home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

Whereas others are stumped, you grasp the problem at hand and find a solution with ease. In fact, you come up with several ideas. A person you meet today seems to serve as a creative muse. Tonight: Act as if there is no tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

One-on-one relating helps point you in the right direction. You also naturally brainstorm with the other party. You could come up with an unusual solution, which might be an excellent choice. Tonight: Enjoy being with your favorite person.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be emotional over an evolving situation. You quickly make calls and seek out other opinions. A brainstorming session occurs out of the blue. Know that you do not need to immediately come up with the solution. Tonight: Meet up with a friend.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You start the day full of vim and vigor, but you suddenly become bogged down in financial matters. Accepting the facts as they are proves to be vitally important. Do not ignore details either. Tonight: Make it your treat.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might believe that you got up on the wrong side of the bed, but you could discover that belief is not valid. Unexpectedly, you steal center stage and take the lead. Others follow you naturally. Tonight: Observe and contemplate your options.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Tension mounts as a boss or an authority figure demands certain tasks from you. Do not say no. Follow through on what is necessary. Feel free to delegate tasks to others; you will be more effective that way. Tonight: Play it low-key.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Zero in on what you want. A friend or a loved one supports you more than you expected. Go for what you want and desire, knowing that you are likely to achieve just that. Tonight: A meeting could go until the wee hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Tension builds to achieve more of what you want. You will need to absorb more information and more details. How you see an evolving situation could transform as you hear more details. Tonight: Be practical about finances.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Reach past the obvious for answers. If you feel the need to find an expert or a group of friends to brainstorm with, do so. Though many different ideas come up, you will be selective about the one you choose. Tonight: Consider planning a weekend jaunt.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be more responsive in the a.m. As a result of a personal bond, you will be able to come up with a solution. The exchange could be quite dynamic and may help you resolve another issue as well. Tonight: Be a duo.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Defer to others, even if you feel that your ideas are better. Those around you need to know they are competent, which will evolve from working with various situations. A loved one lets you know how much he or she cares. Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.