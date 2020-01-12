A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night in connection with the slaying of a Fall River man earlier that day, according to the Bristol County District Attorney.

Nathan Silva, 23, of New Bedford, was arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk Saturday night on allegations he fatally stabbed 25-year-old Jorge Vieira in the parking lot of a Fall River housing complex about 7:20 that morning, District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement Sunday.

Jessica Brophy, 27, of Fall River, was also arrested Saturday in connection with the killing and faces a charge of accessory to murder after the fact, according to the statement. It was not clear where or at what time she was arrested.