A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night in connection with the slaying of a Fall River man earlier that day, according to the Bristol County District Attorney.
Nathan Silva, 23, of New Bedford, was arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk Saturday night on allegations he fatally stabbed 25-year-old Jorge Vieira in the parking lot of a Fall River housing complex about 7:20 that morning, District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said in a statement Sunday.
Jessica Brophy, 27, of Fall River, was also arrested Saturday in connection with the killing and faces a charge of accessory to murder after the fact, according to the statement. It was not clear where or at what time she was arrested.
Both are expected to be arraigned Monday in Fall River District Court , Quinn’s office said.
No further information was available, Quinn’s office said.
