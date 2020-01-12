Train service between the two stations was terminated during the drill, the MBTA said.

The drill was designed to simulate a mass casualty event after a Blue Line train derails, strikes a wall, and injures several people, the MBTA said in a statement. The MBTA Transit Police, the Boston Fire Department, and Boston Emergency Medical Services all participated in the exercise.

The MBTA conducted its annual subway evacuation drill Sunday morning, which simulated the response to a derailed Blue Line train between Government Center and Bowdoin stations, officials said.

The drill started at 9:45 a.m. and ended at 11:14 a.m., said MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo in an e-mail.

The drill gave first responders and MBTA employees a valuable chance to apply their training hands-on, according to Nicholas Boyd, acting director of security and emergency management for the MBTA and MassDOT.

Firefighters helped to evacuate volunteers who pretended to be train passengers during the drill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“We’ve seen time and time again that things that you wouldn’t know about, you wouldn’t catch otherwise, you learn about in these drills,” Boyd told the Globe during the event. “So [it’s an] extremely valuable exercise that contributes to making the MBTA safer for everybody: the employees, the first responders, and the riders.”

He added that the MBTA will take the information it gathered from the exercise and put it into an after-action report.

“It helps us get better, get safer as an agency,” Boyd said.

Firefighters and EMTs evacuated a volunteer. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Victor Teixeira, 63, of Watertown, was recruited beforehand to participate in the event; in fact, this was the sixth simulation he has participated in, he said. In the drill, he played a rider who wasn’t injured.

He described the drill as “very realistic.”

“It’s something that helps the first responders figure out what to do in a real emergency,” Teixeira said.

A firefighter looked out from the door of a Blue Line train during the drill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com