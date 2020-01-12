When officers arrrived, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the statement. Both were taken to area hospitals; one was later declared dead.

The shooting, which marked Boston’s first homicide of the year, occurred in the area of 51 Washington St. shortly before 8:30 p.m., police said in a statement posted to the department’s website.

A Saturday night shooting in Dorchester that left one man dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries had people in the area fearful for their safety Sunday as Boston police continued their investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the man who died. The other man was being treated for his injuries Sunday. No arrests have been made, according to Boston police spokesman Officer James Kenneally.

Police are continuing their investigation, according to the statement. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470, or leave an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to 27463.

The scene of the shooting, near Washington Street’s intersections with Normandy Street and Bilodeau Road, is close to the Jeremiah E. Burke High School and the Boston Fire Department’s Engine 24 and Ladder 23.

On Sunday morning, police tape was still tied to a post at the corner of Washington Street and Bilodeau Road.

A short distance away, a 63-year-old woman said she was home preparing dinner for her 80-year-old mother when the shooting occurred. She described hearing several gunshots fired in rapid succession.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, those are not firecrackers,’ ” the woman said, speaking down from her window. She declined to give her name out of concern for her safety, she said.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” she said.

The woman went outside, she said, and saw one man lying on the crosswalk at the intersection of Washington and Normandy streets and another man was sitting up on a sidewalk across the street.

The man on the crosswalk called out what sounded like someone’s name, and she could see first responders trying to save his life. Police at the scene were trying to keep people back, but she was close enough to see his face.

“He was looking, and then he was gone,” she said.

She said her thoughts turned to the victim’s mother.

“It’s just sad. I can’t imagine what the mother feels,” the woman said.

Across from Normandy Street, employees and customers at Sun Pizza and Brother’s Supermarket dropped to the floor dropped to the floor when they heard gunshots, workers at those businesses said Sunday.

A 22-year-old woman at the pizzeria said she was working Saturday night when shots rang out. She said she and a group of workers and customers hid in the back of the store until police arrived. Officers kept them at the pizzeria for about an hour before they were allowed to leave, she said.

Police reviewed footage of video cameras inside the store, she said. She worried about the potential for future violence.

“Next time, it could be us... it was so scary,” she said.

A 30-year-old manager at the supermarket was also working when the shooting occurred.

Asked if he was scared, he said: “Of course I was. Six shots, everyone hits the floor.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com