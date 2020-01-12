“I hope to see us continue to do what we can with King’s dream. I hope to see us support and show up for the black people fighting for and representing us in our communities,” David said.

Bendu David, a senior at Boston Latin Academy, pointed to stark racial disparities that persist nearly 52 years after King’s assassination and to cries from young Americans of every background for a society and a criminal justice system that are fairer and more humane.

A high school student urged Bostonians of all races to continue the work left unfinished a half-century ago by the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as she spoke Sunday at the annual convocation for King inside Roxbury’s historic Twelfth Baptist Church.

She added later, “I hope to see more families encouraging young black people to dive into the arts, to see more young black people participating in marches and strikes, more diverse young women and men in roles on the big screen, more black women in positions of power, and more black people being celebrated — because we are great!”

The belief that King’s work must continue was a common thread among speakers at Sunday’s convocation, which drew a smaller audience than it has in the recent past.

Several Boston city councilors were present, including Council President Kim Janey, who received the MLK leadership award from the church at the convocation, along with Police Commissioner William G. Gross, Boston’s first African-American police commissioner; Mayor Martin J. Walsh; and other officials.

But only one statewide officeholder spoke — Auditor Suzanne Bump. Past speakers have included Governor Charlie Baker and several members of Congress.

King, who was assassinated in 1968, would have turned 91 on Wednesday. Before becoming a civil rights leader, he was an assistant minister at Twelfth Baptist, where he met his future wife, Coretta Scott, in the early 1950s while he earned his doctorate in systematic theology at Boston University.

Each year, the church pays tribute to King before the national holiday that celebrates his birth.

On Sunday, Associate Pastor Jeffrey L. Brown harkened back further into the church’s history, to the 19th-century Underground Railroad that helped escaped African slaves flee the South for safety in nonslaveholding states, and to Twelfth Baptist’s role in the movement to abolish slavery.

“We always talk about abolitionists such as William Lloyd Garrison,” Brown said, referring to the publisher of the Boston-based antislavery newspaper The Liberator.

“But we forget about the African-American abolitionists who were stationed in places like Twelfth Baptist Church, who aided in the country’s move towards freedom for all African-Americans, and this church was anchored in that fight. People like Frederick Douglass spoke from this pulpit regularly.”

Suffolk Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins, the convocation’s keynote speaker, said he oversees an inmate population that is disproportionately black and brown, including many people suffering from mental illness and substance abuse disorders.

Tompkins said he often hears “people say that the criminal justice system is broken. I disagree with that sentiment. I believe the system was built to be as unjust . . . as it is. Fortunately, we live in a city where we have practitioners like Commissioner Gross, Mayor Walsh, that are really looking out for what it is that we do.”

Walsh focused on the future in his speech, saying that in 2020, Boston is “going to celebrate a year of black excellence.”

Walsh has touted this year as a milestone in a city still strongly associated with the racial violence of the 1970s busing crisis, as Boston prepares to host the NAACP’s national convention for the first time in July. On Sunday, he said the upcoming event has inspired city leaders to think more broadly about honoring the contributions of black Bostonians.

“We’re going to celebrate our clergy, our community leaders, women’s leadership, veterans, our students, and seniors,” he said. “We’re going to celebrate the history, and the black community, and black excellence throughout the entire year in the City of Boston.”

This weekend also marked the first Massachusetts visit for the Congressional Black Congress in its 49-year history, as Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley of Boston hosted colleagues for several public conversations about issues affecting communities of color.

“This couldn’t be happening at a more significant time. The ‘fierce urgency of now’ has never been more urgent,” Walsh said, quoting a phrase made famous by King. “Led by the black community, Boston is going to help restore Dr. King’s dream to the heart of the American dream.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com.