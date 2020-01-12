About 200 residents were evacuated after a water leak in an apartment building in Springfield early Sunday, Springfield firefighters said.
Water leaked from the top of the seven-story building at 15 Girard Ave. around 3:23 a.m., Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault said in a statement. A water supply line had malfunctioned on the seventh floor.
The Pioneer Valley Transit Authority bussed the 200 residents to Rebecca M Johnson School at 55 Catharine St., firefighters said.
“City agencies are currently working to assist those displaced in finding temporary or full-time housing until such time that they are able to move back to their homes,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said in a statement.
Advertisement
SFD on scene 15 Girard Ave for a water line break on he 7th floor with water leaking to the 1st floor. 150-200 people being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/RkxCq4S6mZ— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) January 12, 2020
Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.