A 34-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries when he was ejected from his car during a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Wilmington early Sunday morning, according to State Police.

Officials found a 2003 Toyota Camry Solara rolled over on the northbound ramp to Route 125 about 2:30 a.m., police said in a statement. The man, a resident of Waltham, was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries.

The man was the only occupant of the car at the time of the crash, officials said.