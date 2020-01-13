A Seabrook, N.H. man died after his car crossed a median along Interstate 495 and crashed head-on with another vehicle in Salisbury on Monday, according to State Police.
State and local authorities rushed to the scene of the crash south of Interstate 95 about 4:45 p.m., police said.
The 20-year-old victim was heading south in a 2002 Audi A-4 when he lost control of the car and crashed into a 2013 Lexus RX450 driven by a 38-year-old woman who was heading north, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was hospitalized with serious injuries, and a 22-year-old passenger riding in Audi was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Officials believe the Audi’s speed may have been a factor in the crash.
The northbound side of the highway was temporarily closed as police investigated the crash. Traffic was diverted to Route 110, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.