A computer network failure left the Registry of Motor Vehicles unable to process drivers licenses and motor vehicle titles several hours on Monday.
The outage was part of a widespread issue that affected states across the country, according to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which serves motor vehicle agencies across North America.
That organization said the problem was caused by a glitch in a nationwide system that allows agencies to communicate with one another.
The AAMVA said the issue began at 10 a.m. and lasted until about 2 p.m. The AAMVA is investigating the cause of the network failure.
