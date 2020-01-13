Jan. 14, 1984: US Senator Paul E. Tsongas, in an interview with the Globe, describes confronting a “valley of darkness” after learning that he had cancer of the lymph nodes. The diagnosis prompted a period of reflection on his own mortality that led him to decide to retire from public life and bring his family home to Lowell. “All I knew was that it was a form a cancer,” Tsongas said. “All fears and prejudices and horrors that word conjures up were flooding me.” Following successful treatment, he would return to politics to run in 1992 Democratic presidential primaries, winning the New Hampshire primary before withdrawing. He died in 1997 of complications from pneumonia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.