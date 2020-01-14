Who can forget the excitement and trust inspired by the rookie manager whose every instinct seemed to pay off during the 2018 postseason? The trailblazer named one of the “Bostonians of the Year” by the Globe Magazine as the first person of color to lead the racially cursed Red Sox?

Not only did an investigation find the Astros guilty of cheating, it clearly fingered Cora — then the Astros’ bench coach — as the architect of the scandal. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were both suspended for one year by the commissioner, then quickly fired by the team. Cora’s punishment was put off, pending completion of a separate investigation into allegations of cheating by the Red Sox in 2018, after Cora’s hiring.

Thus far, the public reaction from Fenway Park has been a deafening silence. But this obviously isn’t going to end well for Cora. At a minimum he’s looking at a long suspension. When all the facts are aired, it could get even worse.

The Red Sox are kidding themselves if they think this situation can somehow be salvaged. Are they really going to play perhaps an entire season with an interim manager, and then bring back a proven, confirmed cheater? What happens if the Sox cheated in 2018, tainting a World Championship? Do they really think apologies and contrition are going to cut it?

To call this scandal “sign-stealing’’ — a part of baseball forever — doesn’t really capture the disgusting behavior involved. According to the report, Cora had a video monitor installed just outside the dugout so players could receive intelligence from the center-field cameras and relay it — by banging on a trash can to alert hitters in the batter’s box. Aside from being corrupt, it was stupid. (The Astros eventually scrapped the scheme, following Cora’s departure, after several players concluded that it was more distracting than helpful.)

I understand why people are hoping there is some way out of this. You like Alex Cora. I like Alex Cora. He’s smart, most of the time, and thoughtful. He is, by all accounts, a great communicator. He’s a person of color — the first to lead one of Boston’s most beloved and storied institutions. He raised money for his native Puerto Rico, and personally delivered supplies, in a time of tragedy. Even in last year’s lost season, almost no one wanted to blame Cora. He’s been great.

For a franchise that has been yearning to close the door on its problematic racial past, Cora has been a godsend. You know the history: the last team to integrate, in 1959. The team whose spring training policies sparked complaints to the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in the 1980s. The team that, as recently as 2017, played on a street named for Tom Yawkey, a man who mightily resisted signing black players.

Just by his presence, Cora has been a powerful antidote to so much of that.

But Major League Baseball faced a crisis, in the form of technologically enabled cheating. Whether it was the Red Sox using Apple watches to pass along illicit information in 2017, or the Astros monitoring signs from a TV screen mounted in the tunnel to the dugout, the integrity of the game is at stake. If you hear howls in the distance, they’re coming from Los Angeles; the Dodgers lost a World Series to a Houston team now proven to have been cheating.

Jim Crane, the owner of the Astros, fired both his general manager and his manager within an hour of the release of the commissioner’s report, even though both had been hugely successful. The Astros, he declared, needed “a clean slate.”

The same reckoning is coming for our Red Sox. Popular as he is, Cora’s integrity now lies in shards. And without that, none of the rest of it really matters.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. E-mail him at adrian.walker@globe.com. Or follow him on Twitter @adrian_walker.