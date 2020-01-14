Christopher Curtis was arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of forgery, witness intimidation, and misleading an investigation. He pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.

“Try fighting this… I dare you!” the note read. “What happens when you try and run an officers truck off the road on 93S. Hope it was worth it. See you in court.”

A Boston police officer is accused of mailing a fake $790 State Police citation, accompanied by a crude handwritten note, to the home of a driver he accused of cutting him off on Interstate 93.

A driver later told investigators he was going south on Interstate 93 near Stoneham on March 1, 2019, when he saw a white Toyota Tundra coming close to the back of his car, court records show. The driver, who was not identified in court records, said the person in the Tundra honked at him, sped up toward his car, merged into the lane on his right and then veered back into the left lane, nearly forcing him into the median barrier, court records show.

The driver did not see who was inside the Tundra, records show. He did remember the pickup truck had a missing front grill.

A week later, a traffic citation came in the mail, court records show. The envelope had a Boston Police Department logo, but the ticket itself had “State” as the agency issuing the citation.

The citation came with message:

“Watched you go in and out of traffic, tried pushing my truck off the road just to get into the left lane,” the note read, according to a photo in court records. “Clocked you going over 90 in a 65. I have a 6 min video of you driving like an [expletive], and pulled up next to you and took your picture. Try fighting this...I dare you!”

Despite the warning, the driver decided to go to court and appeal, prosecutors said.

The word “State” on the ticket would usually mean a State Police trooper had written the ticket. But clerks in Woburn District Court and State Police troopers could not figure out which trooper had issued it. The officer identification number did not match any troopers, records show. The signature was illegible.

Eventually, State Police discovered that the ticket book came from the Boston Police Department and had been signed out to Curtis, records show.

When the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office Anti-Corruption Division first contacted Curtis, he said he did not know what they were talking about. He never drives on 93 north of Boston, he said, since he lives in Roslindale and works in Area C-6, which covers South Boston. Investigators started pursuing other suspects, but came up empty, records show.

But over the summer, investigators became more suspicious of Curtis, records show. RMV records showed he had a white Toyota Tundra, and insurance records showed its front grill was damaged.

Investigators also got a warrant for Curtis’ cell phone location records, which showed his phone traveling on I-93 on March 1, just after he agreed to fill an overtime assignment, court records show.

Investigators called Curtis in for another interview in August.

“When confronted with evidence from the Anti-Corruption Division investigation, however, he ‘remember[ed] completely’ and became absurd in his explanations,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Bergin wrote.

Curtis said the driver had almost run his truck off the road, records show, but also said the note was supposed to be a joke, meant for another officer and not the driver, prosecutors wrote in a statement of the case.

According to prosecutors, Curtis said he wrote down the plate number and later, while on duty, looked up the driver, wrote and mailed him the ticket, “as a sort of warning,” Bergin wrote.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.