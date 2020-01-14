A Lynnfield father charged in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal was indicted on a new charge Tuesday for allegedly filing a false tax return, federal prosecutors said.
John Wilson, 59, allegedly paid $220,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit, the U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.
He then allegedly deducted the money from his 2014 tax returns as charitable donations and business expenses, prosecutors said.
An attorney for Wilson declined to comment Tuesday night.
Wilson, a real estate investor, was previously charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and two counts of substantive federal programs bribery, according to Globe reporting.
Wilson allegedly worked with William Singer, the private college counselor behind the college admissions scandal, and spent more than $1.7 million to get his three children admitted into USC, Stanford University, and Harvard University as athletic recruits, according to previous reporting.
An arraignment date for the latest charge has not been set, prosecutors said.
