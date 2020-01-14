A Lynnfield father charged in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal was indicted on a new charge Tuesday for allegedly filing a false tax return, federal prosecutors said.

John Wilson, 59, allegedly paid $220,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit, the U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts said in a statement.

He then allegedly deducted the money from his 2014 tax returns as charitable donations and business expenses, prosecutors said.