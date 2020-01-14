A swastika was found on a storage container in town, and officials are condemning it as “an act of cowardice and ignorance.” “Covering over the graffiti will be an easy task, erasing the pain and hurt caused by the use of that symbol is much harder,” town officials and the Billerica Interfaith Association wrote in a statement on social media Tuesday. “For our Jewish Community this symbol is an act of violence and a threat to their sense of security and well-being in our town,” they wrote. A Billerica woman discovered the swastika on Saturday and called police, Billerica Town Manager John Curran said. The symbol was immediately removed from the container , Curran said. Curran said the swastika had been on the container since Dec. 23. Officials do not know who put it there, he said.

York, Maine

Town border dispute heading to court

The Board of Selectmen voted Monday to direct the town’s manager and attorney to take “any and all actions necessary’’ to contest the border with Kittery in York County Superior Court. The disputed area includes nearly 330 feet along US Route 1. The border shown on current maps, including tax maps, shows a line that weaves back and forth slightly from Eliot to Brave Boat Harbor. But York’s selectmen contend a straight-line boundary drawn in 1653 is the legally established border between the two towns, according to a letter from York Board of Selectman Chair Todd Frederick to Kittery officials last August. In November, the Kittery Town Council Chairperson Judith Spiller wrote in response that the current border is reflected in “all relevant contemporary and historical documents.” Spiller said Kittery will “vigorously protect and defend her borders.” (AP)

Augusta, Maine

Group calls for settlement with tribes

Proposed changes to a decades-old settlement between Maine and American Indian tribal groups could give the tribes more authority in long-debated subjects such as gambling and fishing rights. A task force handed its recommendations to the Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, which began considering them on Tuesday. The recommendations include a call to affirm the tribes’ rights to regulate hunting, fishing, and land use, the Portland Press Herald reported. Another recommendation is to enable tribes to operate casinos under a compact negotiated between tribal leaders, the federal government, and the state. The task force spent more than six months putting together the recommendations, which would affect four federally recognized tribes in Maine. The recommendations are sure to be subject to debate in the Maine Legislature. (AP)

Milford, N.H.

A tip-top tip for bartenders

A customer made it much more than a double for two New Hampshire bartenders when he tipped them over $2,000 on a $21 check. Bruce Girouard and Karen Vaillancourt say a customer left them a $2,078.74 tip even though his bill was for only $21.26 on Friday at the Pasta Loft in Milford. The man asked the bartenders to check his math before he left and wrote his number on the top of the check in case management had questions. Vaillancourt describes the man as having “a really low profile, doesn’t like a lot of attention, you know, and just does really nice things just because he can.” (AP)