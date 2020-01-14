“Creation of the learning tools, journals, and other educational tools align with the sorority’s global impact target,” the statement said.

Sorority members from several Boston-area colleges will assemble materials to help them learn English as part of a project Monday at Boston Latin School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the sorority said in a statement.

Psi Omega, Boston’s chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation’s oldest sorority for African-American women, will spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day lending a hand to help local immigrants and refugees.

The project is part of A Day On, Not a Day Off, the annual theme of the MLK Day of Service, organized by Boston Cares. Sorority members have been taking part for several years, a spokeswoman said.

Psi Omega members taking part this year are from Babson College, Bentley University, Boston College, Boston University, Brandeis University, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Pine Manor College, Simmons College, Suffolk University, and Tufts University.

Members of the sorority’s Lambda Upsilon Chapter at Harvard University, Wellesley College, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology will take part. The Iota Gamma chapter at Northeastern University will also help, according to the statement.

The sorority sisters will be among the 600 volunteers creating career workbooks, padfolios, mock interview flashcards, and other tools for adults and teenagers entering the workforce, according to Boston Cares. Sponsors will also create beds for families who do not have them.

Boston Cares has organized A Day On, Not a Day Off projects since 2006, engaging 6,250 people from all ages in the Boston area, according to the organization’s website.

Andrew Stanton