Saturday, while his mother was on her way home from work, Treshawn Boyd was killed on Washington Street in Dorchester, five days before his 20th birthday. He was shot less than half a mile from the spot on Blue Hill Avenue where his father was stabbed to death 10 years ago.

When Treshawn’s father was killed in 2010, and when Sacora Boyd’s mother died in a fire in 2016, they leaned on each other.

Whether they were working side-by-side at a Sweetgreen salad restaurant or taking care of each other at home in Mattapan, Treshawn Boyd and his mother, Sacora Boyd, were always a team.

“He was everything that I lived for. Everything I did was for him. He saved my life,” Sacora Boyd said. “Everywhere he went he was shining, he was glowing. He was a happy kid, he didn’t have no worries.”

Boyd’s happiness was infectious, his mother said. He had graduated from The English High School in Jamaica Plain and was taking engineering and business classes at a community college, while working with his mother at a Sweetgreen and planning for their future.

He was tired of seeing his mother walk and take the bus to work and wanted to buy her a car. Some day, he said, he’d be successful enough to buy her a house.

“He was so secure, so loved, that he could go anywhere and he was OK,” his mother said.

Through hard times, Sacora Boyd said, she made sure he knew he was loved.

When Treshawn Boyd was 10, his father, Jamil Harmon, was killed on Blue Hill Avenue, Sacora Boyd said. That killing remains unsolved.

In 2016, Boyd lost her mother, Veronica Boyd in a fire, she said. Treshawn, then a teenager, was incredibly close to his grandmother. “And now this, now I lose my son,” Sacora Boyd said Tuesday. “. . . They took that away from me too. I will never have grandkids. I will never have nothing.”

Boyd worked Saturday, but her son had the day off. Before she left for her shift, he told her he had plans to do some laundry, maybe play video games, and hang out with friends — “doing what every regular kid does,” she said. They exchanged I-love-yous and she headed out.

Boyd had left work at 8 p.m. Saturday. She had just gotten off the MBTA at Ashmont Station when her phone rang. Her son was in the hospital. Treshawn Boyd was standing with a friend across the street from a pizza shop on Washington Street in Dorchester, near Franklin Park, when they were both shot. Both men were taken to a hospital, where Boyd was pronounced dead. The other victim is expected to live, police said. Officers have not made any arrests in the case.

“He was such a happy kid, despite all the things that we went through,” Sacora Boyd said. “I made sure that he was happy and he didn’t feel no pain, that he was OK.”

Anyone with more information about the case can call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4470 or reach the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). Witnesses and loved ones seeking counseling can also call the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125.

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.