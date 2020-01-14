■ In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.

Today’s Birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 84. Actress Faye Dunaway is 79. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 72.Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 68. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 56. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 52. Actor Jason Bateman is 51. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 27.

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2020. There are 352 days left in the year.

■ In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.

Advertisement

In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, ‘‘Segregation forever!’’ — a view Wallace later repudiated.

■ In 1969, 27 people aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise, off Hawaii, were killed when a rocket warhead exploded, setting off a fire and additional explosions.

■ In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together.

■ In 1994, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an accord to stop aiming missiles at any nation; the leaders joined Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in signing an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.

■ In 2004, former Enron finance chief Andrew Fastow pleaded guilty to conspiracy as he accepted a ten-year prison sentence. (He was actually sentenced to six years and was released in Dec. 2011.)

■ In 2010, President Barack Obama and the US moved to take charge in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, dispatching thousands of troops along with tons of aid.

■ In 2015, The Al-Qaeda branch in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack on the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris. Eight inmates and two corrections officers died when a prison bus skidded off an icy West Texas highway, slid down an embankment and collided with a passing freight train.

Advertisement

■ Last year, President Donald Trump rejected a suggestion to reopen the government for several weeks while negotiations would continue over his demand for billions of dollars for a border wall. Trump hosted the college football champion Clemson Tigers at the White House, serving fast-food burgers that he said he had paid for himself because of the partial government shutdown. Los Angeles teachers walked off the job for the first time in three decades, pressing for higher pay and smaller class sizes.