Demos was previously arraigned in Malden District Court on a charge of murder for the death of Jarrod Harris, 42, of Everett outside the Karma Lounge on Ferry Street around 1 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Charles Demos, 30, of Rochester, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal. He was ordered held without bail, prosecutors said in a statement.

A New Hampshire man indicted last month for the murder of a man fatally shot in September outside a lounge in Everett was arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Harris was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Charles Demos was one of three men indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury on Dec. 20 in connection with Harris’s death, according to the statement.

Joshua Demos, 35, was charged with assault and battery. He is serving a two-year federal prison sentence after his probation was revoked following the assault on Harris, officials aid.

David Landry, 32, of Everett, was charged with murder, possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement.

He is due to be arraigned in Superior Court on Jan. 24. Landry, who was arraigned last September in Malden District Court, has been held without bail since a dangerousness hearing on Oct. 1, prosecutors said.

Harris was involved in a physical altercation, allegedly involving Charles Demos, Joshua Demos and Landry, after he left the Karma Lounge accompanied by a woman, according to the statement.

Investigators say Landry allegedly handed a gun taken from a trunk of a car and handed it to Charles Demos before the shooting, the statement said.

