A public works employee was fatally shot Wednesday while performing road repair in the city, officials said. The worker, who was not identified, was repairing potholes around 2 p.m. when he was shot near the intersection of Andover and Clifton streets, officials said. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses saw a person fleeing the scene, authorities said. In a statement, Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett and Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque described the investigation as “active and fluid.” “At this time, it is inappropriate to comment on suspects or possible motive,” they said. No further information was available on Tuesday evening.

Boston

Bill would create disability abuse registry

A bill that would create a state registry that identifies individuals who have been credibly accused of abusing people with intellectual or developmental disabilities was unanimously approved by the Massachusetts House. The bill would require the state’s Disabled Persons Protections Commission (DPPC) to establish the registry, which is intended to prevent providers who work with people with developmental disabilities and who have been credibly accused of abuse from being able to move from job to job. The DPPC would have to use a “preponderance of evidence’’ standard when reviewing a report that a provider had engaged in abuse, meaning that it is more likely than not that the stated facts are true. The legislation will now head back to the state Senate, which unanimously approved a similar bill in October. The Senate will have to vote again on the updated bill. After that, it will head to Governor Charlie Baker, who has not said whether he will sign the bill. (AP)

Salem, N.H.

Police sergeant charged in 2012 car chase

Michael D. Verrocchi, a sergeant with the Salem Police Department, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2012 vehicle pursuit, the state attorney general’s office said. Verrocchi, 41, of Salem, was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of disobeying an officer. Verrocchi, who was off-duty at the time, was accused of failing to stop for a police officer on Route 28 in November 2012. Police said he fled and engaged in a pursuit over two miles, during which he ran a red light and avoided spike strips. His vehicle constituted a “deadly weapon” under the law. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 30 in Rockingham County Superior Court. Verrocchi has been part of an investigation by the attorney general’s office following the release of a police department audit last year. (AP)

Tiverton, R.I.

Tree cutting mystery baffles town

Town officials are trying to figure out who cut down about two dozen trees on a town-owned waterfront lot without permission. The trees in Tiverton were reported cropped to a height of about four feet on Jan. 3. Police have conducted “an exhaustive investigation,” and are asking that anyone with information contact them, Chief Patrick Jones said. The culprit could face charges including theft and vandalism and destruction of town property. Authorities have contacted all the area tree companies, the electric company, and the town’s public works department to see if they may have done it, but they all denied it, Town Clerk Nancy Mello said. She suggested someone may have wanted to improve the view of the water. There are several houses across the street from the lot, which is behind a chain-link fence. (AP)