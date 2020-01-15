In 1559, England’s Queen Elizabeth I was crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Birthdays: Actress Margaret O’Brien is 82. Actress Andrea Martin is 73. Football Hall of Famer Randy White is 67. Actor-director Mario Van Peebles is 63. Alt-country singer Will Oldham (aka Bonnie Prince Billy) is 50. Actor Eddie Cahill is 42. NFL quarterback Drew Brees is 41. Actress/singer Dove Cameron is 24.

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 15, the 15th day of 2020. There are 351 days left in the year.

In 1892, the original rules of basketball, devised by James Naismith, were published for the first time in Springfield, where the game originated.

Advertisement

In 1919, in Boston, a tank containing an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses burst, sending the dark syrup coursing through the city’s North End, killing 21 people.

In 1929, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was born in Atlanta.

In 1943, work was completed on the Pentagon.

In 1967, the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League defeated the Kansas City Chiefs of the American Football League 35-10 in the first AFL-NFL World Championship Game, retroactively known as Super Bowl I.

In 1973, President Nixon announced the suspension of all US offensive action in North Vietnam, citing progress in peace negotiations.

In 1976, Sara Jane Moore was sentenced to life in prison for her attempt on the life of President Ford. (Moore was released on the last day of 2007.)

In 1993, a historic disarmament ceremony ended in Paris with the last of 125 countries signing a treaty banning chemical weapons.

In 2009, US Airways Captain Chesley ‘‘Sully’’ Sullenberger ditched his Airbus 320 in the Hudson River after a flock of birds disabled both engines; all 155 people aboard survived.

In 2014, a highly critical and bipartisan Senate report declared that the deadly Sept. 2012 assault on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, could have been prevented; the report spread blame among the State Department, the military, and US intelligence.

Advertisement

Last year, musical comedy star Carol Channing — best known to Broadway audiences for her role in “Hello, Dolly!” — died in California at the age of 97.