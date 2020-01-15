A woman was seriously injured, and two dogs were killed, after they were struck by a car Tuesday night in Marlborough, police said.
The woman was hit around 8:30 p.m. while crossing a crosswalk at the corner of Winthrop St. and Route 20, Sergeant John Graham said.
Two dogs were also killed in the accident.
The driver of the car remained at the scene.
Marlborough police are still investigating the incident, Graham said.
Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @stephbpurifoy