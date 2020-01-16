He was driving a 2014 Subaru Impreza in the middle of the three-lane highway when he “attempted to quickly change” lanes and struck the concrete barrier of the tollbooth, shortly after 1 p.m., the statement said.

Ronald Theriault, 65, of North Conway, N.H. was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

A man crashed his car into a tollbooth on Route 16 north in Rochester, N.H. Thursday afternoon, sending the vehicle flying over the structure and crashing into another car, authorities said.

The vehicle went airborne, and struck a 2019 Chevy van being driven by Dana Joy, 40, of Barrington, N.H., before landing on its side, the statement said.

Theriault, who was the only person injured in the crash, had to be extricated from the vehicle. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to State Police.

The crash was the second rollover in Rochester in two days.

Rochester police are investigating a crash on North Main Street early Wednesday morning that resulted in the death of a local man, police said in a separate statement.

Glenn L. Patch, 30, of East Rochester, died at Frisbie Memorial Hospital after the 2012 Jeep he was driving veered across the street, and struck a 2001 Ford Escape.

The impact caused the Jeep to rollover. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, Rochester police said.

