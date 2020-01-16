A Mattapan teenager pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges alleging he killed 19-year-old Treshawn Boyd in Dorchester over the weekend, records show. Daventy Walker Jr., 18, entered his plea in Dorchester Municipal Court to charges of murder, armed assault to murder, and carrying a firearm without a license. Boyd was killed Saturday night, according to legal filings. Walker was ordered held without bail. His lawyer, Christopher Belezos, said via e-mail that Walker “has denied any wrong doing.’’ Boyd was one of two people shot near 51 Washington St., Boston police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Boyd was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Boston

Bennett named head of housing authority

Kate Bennett, a veteran staffer of the Boston Housing Authority, has been appointed administrator of the public housing agency, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Thursday. She was named acting director in July, following the retirement of Bill McGonagle, a 40-year employee. McGonagle, who led the agency for 10 years, died in October. Bennett joined the BHA in 1998 as a senior planner and went on to serve as deputy director of the agency that provides affordable housing to more than 58,000 residents. “Kate brings a wealth of experience to this role” Walsh said. “I am excited to have her on board to help continue to lead the BHA’s efforts forward to house our most vulnerable families throughout the city.” Bennett will spearhead redevelopment for several ongoing projects, including the Choice Neighborhoods revitalization at the Whittier Street public housing development in Roxbury, the redevelopment of Orient Heights in East Boston and at the Bunker Hill development in Charlestown, Walsh said.

Cambridge

Two arrested on gun charges after lockdown

A Dorchester man and a Lynn woman were arrested on gun charges Thursday afternoon after police received a report of a man with a gun in the Harvard Square area, prompting university authorities to advise people to shelter in place. Chayanne Velazquez and Stephanie Ford were arrested by Cambridge police near the Chipotle restaurant in Central Square, said police spokesman Jeremy Warnick. The incident began with “some sort of altercation” and police received a report of a man with a “possible gun” at 36 JFK St., a structure that houses a shopping mall known as “The Garage,” at about 3:20 p.m, Warnick said. Police said that a suspect “reportedly lifted his shirt and displayed a gun in his waist band to two men” after an argument. Velazquez now faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. After a gun was located inside Ford’s backpack, she was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license, police said.