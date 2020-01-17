The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the body shortly after it was found. Foul play is not suspected.

Susan Willand’s body was found around 10 a.m. by an employee of a private company who was using a rake machine to dredge the Merrimack River near 145 Pawtucket St., the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday night.

The body of a 54-year-old North Chelmsford woman who went missing last month was found in the Merrimack River in Lowell Friday morning, officials said.

Willand was last seen near her home around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, Chelmsford police said in a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page that day. She left behind her phone, wallet, and vehicle.

A statement posted on behalf of Willand’s family on the “Find Sue Willand” Facebook page said they are “devastated,” and thanked authorities for their help searching for her.

“Sue was an amazing, gentle soul who is loved by her family and friends,” the statement said. “She was compassionate and kind, and always loving and putting others before herself. She will be desperately missed by all who knew her.”

The investigation into Willand’s death is ongoing, according to the DA’s office.

“We are grateful to the members of the community who kept Ms. Willand and her family in their thoughts over these past several weeks as we called upon them to help locate her,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in the statement. “Today is a sad ending to that search.”

Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said in the statement that it was a “tragic ending to a very sad incident.”

“On behalf of the entire community, I want to extend my thoughts to the family at this difficult time,” Spinney said.

