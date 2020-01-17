“As this is a significant operational change, DCF has taken a deliberative approach to implementation in order to make any necessary changes that arise,” DCF said in a statement. “It is expected that rollout will be complete by mid-February.”

The state is testing the new system in northeastern Massachusetts now. In the meantime, most social workers at the Department of Children and Families are still relying on a chaotic, often paper-based system to find emergency foster placements for children.

The state agency responsible for protecting abused and neglected children says its long-awaited after-hours hot line database to track open foster homes in real time will be up and running statewide by mid-February — more than three months after originally promised.

There are about 8,700 children in foster care, according to the state’s most recent data.

DCF has trained its workers in Boston and in a few other nearby offices on how to use the new computer-based system, but most workers are still awaiting that training, according to the Service Employees International Union Local 509, the union that represents DCF workers.

“The hotline database is one of the most crucial reforms to ensure our social workers can find an emergency placement for a child in need,” Adriana Zwick, the Local 509 chapter president, said in a statement.

She said the union expects the rest of its members — in some of the state’s busiest offices in Central and Western Massachusetts — to gain training and access to the new system in the coming weeks.

Zwick also said the union is slated to meet with DCF leadership at the end of this month, two weeks before the date DCF says the system will be fully operational, to share feedback from workers in the initial trial of the new system and identify any needed improvements.

She said they “look forward to all of our members having access over the next few weeks so we can truly test the database in our offices with the highest volume of cases.”

Judge Baker Children’s Center, a Boston nonprofit that has answered DCF’s after-hours hot line since 1982, won the contract to manage its newly-expanded system. Judge Baker workers will make clinical decisions and locate open foster homes after hours.

The company will receive $12.4 million through June 2022, DCF said, with options to renew for a total of up to 11 years.

