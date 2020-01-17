Birthdays: Actress Betty White is 98. Former FCC chairman Newton Minow is 94. Actor James Earl Jones is 89. Talk show host Maury Povich is 81. Singer Chris Montez is 78. The Delfonics singer William Hart is 75. Actress Joanna David is 73. Blues, rock guitarist Mick Taylor is 72. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle is 65. Singer Paul Young is 64. Comedian Steve Harvey is 63. The Bangles singer Susanna Hoffs is 61. Director Brian Helgeland is 59. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 58. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 56. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 51. Rapper Kid Rock is 49. Actress Zooey Deschanel is 40.

Today is Friday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2020. There are 349 days left in the year.

In 1806, Thomas Jefferson’s daughter, Martha, gave birth to James Madison Randolph, the first child born in the White House.In 1917, Denmark ceded the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million.

In 1945, Soviet and Polish forces liberated Warsaw during World War II; Swedish diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving tens of thousands of Jews, disappeared in Hungary while in Soviet custody.

In 1955, the submarine USS Nautilus made its first nuclear-powered test run from its berth in Groton, Conn.

In 1961, President Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against ‘‘the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.’’

In 1977, convicted murderer Gary Gilmore, 36, was shot by a firing squad at Utah State Prison in the first US execution in a decade.

In 1984, the Supreme Court, in Sony Corp. of America v. Universal City Studios, Inc., ruled 5-4 that the use of home video cassette recorders to tape TV programs for private viewing did not violate copyright laws.

In 1994, the 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck Southern California, killing at least 60 people, according to the US Geological Survey.

In 1995, about 6,000 people were killed when an earthquake of 7.2 magnitude devastated the city of Kobe, Japan.

In 1996, Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman and nine followers were handed long prison sentences for plotting to blow up New York-area landmarks.

In 1997, a court in Ireland granted the first divorce in the Catholic country’s history.

Last year, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver, known for her rapturous odes to nature and animal life, died at her Florida home; she was 83.