SALEM, Mass. — A judge has revoked the bail of a former TSA screener charged with luring teenage girls into participating in sexual acts and posing for lewd photos because he contacted one of the alleged victims on social media in an effort to get the case dropped.

Corey Chambers, 25, of Methuen, had been free on conditions, including that he have no contact with the girls.

A judge on Thursday detained Chambers for 90 days, The Salem News reported.