The body of a missing Seekonk man was found in a wooded area near a pond and the town’s library Saturday afternoon after a 2 1/2 hour search by air and land, police said.

The body was found around 3 p.m. in the area near Gammino Pond and the Seekonk Public Library on Newman Avenue, police said in a press release.

The man had been missing since Friday. Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.