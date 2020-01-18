The body of a missing Seekonk man was found in a wooded area near a pond and the town’s library Saturday afternoon after a 2 1/2 hour search by air and land, police said.
The body was found around 3 p.m. in the area near Gammino Pond and the Seekonk Public Library on Newman Avenue, police said in a press release.
The man had been missing since Friday. Foul play is not suspected, authorities said.
The State Police Air Wing and state Environmental Police also assisted with the search, along with a coalition of law enforcement from communities in southeastern Massachusetts, the release said.
Seekonk police and State Police investigators assigned to the Bristol district attorney’s office are investigating.
No further information was available Saturday night.
