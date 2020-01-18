“Revival flopped, came back and I scared the crap out ‘em

The song, which is the first number on the album “Music To Be Murdered By”, discusses Eminem’s critics. The 47-year-old rapper compares the attacks he gets to the criticism thrown at Brady. In the track, he raps:

When Eminem released a surprise album on Friday, the track “Premonition” joined a long list of rap songs to mention an unlikely figure in hip-hop: Tom Brady.

But Rolling Stone stars, I get two and a half outta

Five, and I’ll laugh out loud

‘Cause that’s what they gave BAD back in the day

Advertisement

Which actually made me not feel as bad now, ‘cause

If it happened to James

It can happen to Shady

They do the same [expletive] to Brady

More people hate me than love me

This game will make you go crazy.”

Eminem’s album is also littered with more controversial references. In the song “Unaccommodating,” he alludes to the 2017 suicide bombing of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena:

“I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game

Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

The rapper also throws in the names of several notorious American serial killers; John Wayne Gacey, the Night Stalker Richard Ramirez, the Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo, and Charles Manson

Eminem is not the first rapper to name-drop Brady. The mentions go all the way back to the mid 2000s, when New York rapper Trife Da God used the Patriots’ quarterback as a metaphor for his work ethic in his song with Ghostface Killah, “Paisley Darts.”

Since then, Brady has been used in songs by Drake, Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye West, among others.

In a previous interview with The Boston Globe, Brady said he approved of the references.

Advertisement

“I just appreciate people that love what they do, and musicians are certainly the same way. They live, dream, think about music all day long. It’s in their head, and for so many ways, that’s me too. I think about football and plays and schemes all day long,” he said. “I think that mutual appreciation or admiration is really flattering.”

Stephanie Purifoy can be reached at stephanie.purifoy@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @stephbpurifoy