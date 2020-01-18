Five people were hurt Friday night in two unrelated crashes in Easton, including a pedestrian who suffered severe leg injuries in a parking lot hit-and-run that may have been an assault, according to Easton police.

At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 503 Foundry St. where the pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, was reportedly struck in the parking lot near Maguire’s Restaurant, police said in a statement.

The driver allegedly fled the scene after leaving the woman with non-life-threatening but “severe injuries to her lower legs,” according to police. She was flown by helicopter to a Boston area hospital.