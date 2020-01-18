Five people were hurt Friday night in two unrelated crashes in Easton, including a pedestrian who suffered severe leg injuries in a parking lot hit-and-run that may have been an assault, according to Easton police.
At about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 503 Foundry St. where the pedestrian, a 26-year-old woman, was reportedly struck in the parking lot near Maguire’s Restaurant, police said in a statement.
The driver allegedly fled the scene after leaving the woman with non-life-threatening but “severe injuries to her lower legs,” according to police. She was flown by helicopter to a Boston area hospital.
The crash is “being investigated by detectives as a possible assault by means of a vehicle,” police said.
No further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.
About half an hour earlier, four people — three of them children — were injured in a two-car collision on Belmont Street at the Stonehill College entrance, according to police.
A 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2013 Honda Odyssey collided at about 10 p.m., sending the 46-year-old woman driving the Honda to Brigham and Women’s Hospital by helicopter, police said.
She suffered serious injuries that are considered non-life-threatening, according to the statement. Her three passengers, aged 7, 9, and 10, were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center with injuries that are also considered non-life-threatening.
The Jeep driver declined medical attention, police said.
Both incidents are under investigation.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.