State Police responded to two motor vehicle incidents on the North Shore, including a jackknifed tanker on Route 16 in Revere, officials said.
The incident involving the tanker happened about 10 p.m. near the intersection with Route 1, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. All eastbound traffic on Route 16 was diverted Saturday night as officials investigated.
The tank was not damaged, police said.
Troopers also assisted at the scene of a crash in Swampscott that left a person with serious injuries. The crash was reported at the intersection of Forest and Fuller avenues about 9 p.m.
It was not known to what extent snow and icy roads were a factor in the crashes.
Further information was not immediately available.
