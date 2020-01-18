Pressley, the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in Congress, received the Unsung Hero Award during the college’s 17th annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony .

“Not to give short shrift to those victories and those visionaries who saw them through, but I do believe that we are still in the midst of the civil rights movement,” Pressley said. “We sit in the pain of a dream unfulfilled, and the burden of a struggle continued.”

Decades after black Americans marched on Washington and fought for civil rights, that struggle continues today, Representative Ayanna Pressley said Saturday during an awards ceremony at the Berklee College of Music.

The award “recognizes community leaders who have made a difference through arts, education, and activism,” according to a Berklee spokesman.

Pressley said the US has come a long way since the days of civil rights leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. whose Jan. 15 birthday is recognized with a federal holiday Monday.

But in 2020, the US finds itself in a familiar crossroads, she said, “one rife with hatred and bigotry,” and threatened by leaders who would sow division, seek to grow inequity, and turn their backs on most vulnerable.

And while history focuses on the work of leaders like King, progress on winning civil rights due to was the collective efforts of millions, like her mother, who have worked to secure equality in society, she said.

“Whatever victories we enjoy, they were the result of thousands of boycotts and marches . . . and millions of prayers, and long days of work with a capital ‘W’ by those unsung sheroes and heroes like my mother,” Pressley said.

Pressley said she was inspired by her mother, Sandra Pressley, who cast a ballot in every single election, and who organized and protested for tenants’ rights. The elder Pressley died of leukemia at age 63 in 2013 .

Pressley said when she was growing up, her mother, whom she described as “a history maker, a community builder, a movement builder,” told her stories of “social justice heroes and sheroes.”

Instead of bedtime stories “of nursery rhymes or princesses, she told me stories of black struggle, black liberation, and black joy,” Pressley said.

She said artists’ contributions hold a special place in social movements, and more must be done to ensure that black and brown students can enter careers in the arts.

“For far too long, we have not seen people who shared our hair, or our heritage, reflected on screens and in magazines and in museums,” Pressley said.

The arts contributes billions of dollars to the economy and employs millions of workers, said Pressley, who tied bolstering artists to efforts like promoting a higher minimum wage and supporting the National Endowment for the Arts.

Students also must have equal access to education, and more must be done to ensure that “our black and brown students are on a school-to-liberation pathway, and not a school-to-confinement pathway,” she said.

Pressley said she has filed legislation designed to end unfair discipline practices that push black and brown students out of schools.

“How can we expose our young scholars to an arts education that is culturally relevant, empowering, and affirming, if they are getting pushed out of their classrooms before they ever have a chance to pick up a paint brush?” Pressley said.

