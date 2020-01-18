He was arrested shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 39 Mount Pleasant Ave. in Roxbury, where police responded to a request to remove several men gathered in a second floor hallway, the statement said.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and resisting arrest, police said in a statement.

A 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were arrested on gun charges in separate incidents in Roxbury and Dorchester, Boston police announced on Saturday.

Officers were identifying the people when they observed the 17-year-old from Boston who allegedly appeared to be concealing something. Officers conducted a pat frisk and felt the muzzle of a firearm inside the suspect’s inner jacket pocket, according to the statement.

“The suspect then pushed past one of the officers as he attempted to flee down the stairs resulting in a violent struggle,” police said in the statement.

About an hour later, in a separate incident, officers stopped Christopher Johnson of Dorchester as he was driving near 174 Harvard St., police said in a separate statement.

Police searched Johnson’s car as part of an ongoing drug investigation, and recovered a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number the statement said.

Johnson is due to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on charges of illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and other violations, police said.

