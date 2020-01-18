In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.

Birthdays: Movie director John Boorman is 87. Former senator Paul Kirk, Democrat of Massachusetts, is 82. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 79. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 65. Actor Mark Rylance is 60. Korn singer Jonathan Davis is 49. Former NAACP president Benjamin Todd Jealous is 47. Actor Derek Richardson is 44. Actor Jason Segel is 40.

Today is Saturday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2020. There are 348 days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1919, the Paris Peace Conference, held to negotiate peace treaties ending the First World War, opened in Versailles, France.

In 1943, during World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succeeded in crushing the rebellion. A US ban on the sale of pre-sliced bread — aimed at reducing bakeries’ demand for metal replacement parts — went into effect.

In 1967, Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the ‘‘Boston Strangler,’’ was convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (Sentenced to life, DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)

In 1990, Washington D.C. Mayor Marion Barry was arrested in an FBI sting on drug-possession charges (he was later convicted of a misdemeanor).

In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.

In 1993, Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.

In 2005, the world’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380 ‘‘superjumbo’’ capable of flying up to 800 passengers, was unveiled in Toulouse, France.

In 2010, Mehmet Ali Agca, the man who shot and seriously wounded Pope John Paul II in 1981, emerged from a prison on the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, after more than 29 years behind bars. Crime novelist Robert B. Parker died in Cambridge at age 77.

Advertisement

Last year, the White House announced that President Trump would hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February to try to coax the North to give up its nuclear program. (The talks collapsed, with both sides pointing to US sanctions as a sticking point.)