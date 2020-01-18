Two South Boston men were arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a downtown ATM early Saturday morning, Boston police said.
Gerald Pekins, 46, and Mark Mullaney, 53 were arrested around 2:20 a.m. after officers responded to an ATM alarm at 67 Broad St., police said in a statement.
Officers observed the pair allegedly trying to break into the back of the machine located inside a building.
Each are charged with breaking and entering into a building at night, breaking and entering into a bank depository, possession of burglarious tools and malicious destruction of property, police said.
The two are due to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court.
