Greater Boston: A Barrow’s goldeneye and a glaucous gull were spotted at Lake Massapoag in Sharon. At Great Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Concord, a Virginia rail and a marsh wren were among sightings. Four sandhill cranes were seen flying over McCarthy Park in Medfield. There was a red-headed woodpecker at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer, three field sparrows on Fitch’s Bridge Road in Groton, eight rusty blackbirds at Heard’s Conservation Land in Wayland, and two yellow-rumped warblers at Dunback Meadow in Lexington.

Boston: There was a Barrow’s goldeneye at Bayswater Street Park, a razorbill at Deer Island, two ruby-crowned kinglets at Arnold Arboretum and one at Millennium Park along with two winter wrens and two common yellowthroats. One fox sparrow was seen at the Fenway Victory Gardens and three were spotted at Habitat Education Center in Belmont.

South of Boston: Among sightings were a brown thrasher at Manomet, a marbled godwit at Holmes Point in Plymouth, and eight Eastern meadowlarks at Cumberland Farm fields in Middleborough.

North Shore: A cackling goose was seen at Putnamville Reservoir in Danvers and at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. There was a Wilson’s snipe at the North Shore Community Gardens in Middleton, two pomarine jaegers at Jeffrey’s Ledge along with 42 common murres and 10 Atlantic puffins. In Gloucester, a black-crowned night heron and two American pipits were seen at Brace Cove. A Townsend’s solitaire was spotted at Halibut Point in Rockport.

South Shore: A snow goose and two barnacle geese were spotted in a flock of Canada geese on Hartley Road in Rochester. There was a Northern shoveler at Winsegansett Avenue Marsh in Fairhaven, a rough-legged hawk at Mill Brook Wildlife Management Area in Freetown, and a continuing Eurasian wigeon at Broad Cove in Somerset. There was a vesper sparrow on Division Road in Dartmouth and two on Horseneck Road in Westport. Two palm warblers were seen at Minot Forest in Wareham.

Central Mass: There were 62 greater scaup along the Wachusett Reservoir and one lesser scaup at South Bay. Six common loons were seen at Gate 25, two at the Fletcher Street Bridge, and one at Rainbow Cove. There was also a black vulture at Roosevelt Park in Blackstone, a yellow-bellied sapsucker at Webster Square, a merlin at Crystal Lake in Gardner, a Northern shrike at Judge Rowes field in Orange, two rusty blackbirds at East Street Marsh in Grafton, and four yellow-rumped warblers at River Bend Farm in Uxbridge.

Western Mass: A wood duck, a green-winged teal, and two gray catbirds were seen at Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge in Longmeadow. There were 46 ring-necked ducks at Ashley Falls in Sheffield and five common goldeneyes at the Stockbridge Bowl. A merlin was seen at several places including Moore’s Pond in Williamstown, Route 7A in Sheffield, and the Pittsfield General Electric Athletic Club. A swamp sparrow was spotted on the Hoosic Trails in Williamstown and at Mill Pond in South Egremont.

Nantucket: There were four snow geese at Sankaty Head Lighthouse, four Northern shovelers at Miacomet Pond, and a Northern waterthrush at Lily Pond.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.