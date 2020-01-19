A Chicopee man was arrested for drug trafficking on Thursday after officers found cocaine, marijuana, cash, and ammunition while executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home, police said Sunday.

The search warrant was issued to Chicopee police following an investigation by the department, police said in a statement, leading officers in the narcotics unit to conduct a search at 15 Leonard St. at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

When the officers arrived, they saw 41-year-old Anthony Fuller of Chicopee, the subject of the warrant, leaving his home. The police ordered him to show them his clenched hands; when he did, small amounts of marijuana fell on the ground, police said. Fuller was immediately detained.