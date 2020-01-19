A Chicopee man was arrested for drug trafficking on Thursday after officers found cocaine, marijuana, cash, and ammunition while executing a search warrant at the suspect’s home, police said Sunday.
The search warrant was issued to Chicopee police following an investigation by the department, police said in a statement, leading officers in the narcotics unit to conduct a search at 15 Leonard St. at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.
When the officers arrived, they saw 41-year-old Anthony Fuller of Chicopee, the subject of the warrant, leaving his home. The police ordered him to show them his clenched hands; when he did, small amounts of marijuana fell on the ground, police said. Fuller was immediately detained.
Detectives then entered his home and found several clear bags with the corners torn off, digital scales, ammunition, gallon-sized bags of marijuana, cash, and cocaine, according to the statement.
Fuller was arrested and charged with trafficking 18 grams or more of cocaine, possession of a Class D substance, and possession of ammunition without a license, police said in the statement.
He is being held on $25,000 bail, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
