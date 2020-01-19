Chloe is an outgoing, friendly, and social teenage girl of Caucasian descent. Her social worker describes her as personable and kind, and notes that she will engage in conversations on various topics with ease.

Chloe’s favorite activities are listening to music, working on arts and crafts projects, attending dance classes, and spending time with her friends. She also loves animals and would like to go horseback riding one day. Overall, Chloe is an adventurous girl who is open to trying new things.

At school Chloe has made friends and is successful in class with extra supports. Chloe is hoping to attend college, and is interested in working with animals or practicing law.

Legally freed for adoption, Chloe will thrive in an attentive and supportive home of any constellation that can provide her with consistent boundaries and structure. Chloe will do best in a home where she can be an only-child or have older siblings. A family should be open to helping Chloe maintain contact with her biological siblings and other birth family, as these relationships are important to her.

