About two dozen people gathered in the cemetery’s Story Chapel Sunday, on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to hear stories about some of the African-Americans buried at the cemetery. The event was held in honor of the national holiday marking King’s birthday — Jan. 15, 1929 — celebrated on the third Monday in January.

Byus settled in Boston, where he ran a tailoring shop in Scollay Square. He lived to see the end of the American Civil War and before his death in 1867, he set aside money in his will for a burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

CAMBRIDGE — Peter Byus was enslaved for more than half his life — from his birth in 1800 to about age 36, when he escaped from Hampshire County in what is now West Virginia, likely traveling through the mountains to freedom.

Visitors listened Sunday as volunteer docent Stephen Pinkerton projected an image of Byus’ grave onto the screen: a white monument, loosely based on abolitionist Josiah Wedgwood’s antislavery medallion. The original medallion shows an enslaved man, his hands bound in chains, with the words “Am I not a man and a brother?” But on Byus’ monument, the chains have fallen to the ground and the man is free, raising his hands to the sky in gratitude to God.

“He’s here not because somebody gave it to him, or because of the generosity of others,” Pinkerton said. “He had been here and he liked it, and decided this is where he wanted to be buried.”

Byus’ will showed he left about $4,500 — equal to almost $80,000 in modern dollars — to friends and loved ones, Pinkerton said. The rest of his estate, he said, should go to a local organization to help freed slaves.

Sunday’s program revealed a rich history of African-American people buried at Mount Auburn Cemetery, and focused on those who died in the 19th century.

Pinkerton estimated about 300 to 500 black people are buried at Mount Auburn Cemetery, a minuscule percentage of the about 100,000 graves.

They included Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin, the first black woman to own, edit, and publish a newspaper for black women; her son George Ruffin, who was the first black person to graduate Harvard Law School, become a Boston city councilor, a Massachusetts state representative, and the first black judge appointed in a northern US state; and Harriet Jacobs, who wrote a harrowing memoir called “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” under the pseudonym Linda Brent.

Pinkerton, a volunteer docent at the cemetery since 2011, has been giving some version of the presentation for six years. Much of the material comes from a booklet, “African American Heritage Trail,” written for the cemetery by Melissa Banta.

“It’s just a personal interest, having grown up in the South in apartheid,” said Pinkerton, who is white and was raised in North Carolina and Louisiana. “This is something that I feel is important, and strongly about, is educating people.”

When the weather is better, Pinkerton sometimes walks visitors through the grounds to look at headstones and monuments — but on Sunday, snow from the previous night’s storm still covered some paths, so the tour was virtual.

The cemetery does not keep records of the races and religions of people interred there, but docents and researchers have been able to piece together a partial list of the black people buried on the cemetery’s manicured grounds from historical documents, census records, and occasional descendents researching their ancestors, Pinkerton said.

Along with photos of the African-Americans, Pinkerton showed pictures of of the buildings where they lived, worked, and studied — some of which still stand today.

“The buildings that they lived in, the schools that they went to, the history is still here, it’s very much present for us in Boston,” Pinkerton said. “We’re lucky that we have so much of this preserved out there, we can go touch and feel.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.